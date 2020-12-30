Watch: St. Louis County restaurants share PSAs to celebrate New Years responsibly

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health released PSAs from restaurants urging residents to celebrate New Years responsibly.
The county announced Wednesday that indoor dining will resume Jan. 4 with new COVID protocols.
The restaurants want customers to know that being safe for the holiday also means having the luxury of open restaurants amid the pandemic.
