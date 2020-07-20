St. Louis businesses violating social distancing guidelines getting visits from city workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are 35 people going to the hospital per day for COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis. Mayor Lyda Krewson says that they need more people to start wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

City officials are notifying businesses who are not in compliance with the mandatory mask order. There is a place to report people and organizations breaking social distancing guidelines. City officials have been stopping in at some of these locations to remind them about the rules. Mayor Krewson says that this includes some high profile night clubs. She said that about five letters have gone out to these clubs.

“Please wear a mask. We got to get these numbers down folks. If we all wear masks then we could really reduce the spread,” said Mayor Krewson.

There will be some in-person classes at St. Louis schools. Plans include a mix of distance and in-classroom learning. Many of those plans have been released today. You can find a link to specific plans for every school here.