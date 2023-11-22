ST. LOUIS — FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud media sponsors of the 36th annual Guns ‘N Hoses boxing fundraiser for Backstoppers. tickets for tonight’s event are sold out, but you can watch it on FOX 22 starting at 6:30 p.m. The FOX prime-time line-up of The Masked Singer and Snake Oil will air starting at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Watch live video here
You can also watch the matches streaming live on Fite-TV. Sign up for free to watch the matches online on a browser, phone, or tablet.
The Thanksgiving-eve boxing fundraiser has been a crowd-pleaser for more than three decades. It also serves an important purpose. Proceeds from Guns ‘N Hoses support BackStoppers, a local organization that provides financial support to the families of first responders who died in the line of duty.
Local police and fire leadership want to make sure that their members—their youngest recruits in particular—are aware of BackStoppers and its critically important objective.
Main Event
- Matt Halliday vs Kyle Mueller
Co-Main Event
- Eric Kuntz vs Eldin Dedakovic
- John Giardina vs Dominic Ferguson
- Colby Tierney vs Brandon Johnson
- David Lewis vs Richard Edwards
- Chase Anderson vs Michael Pedroli
- Alexander Brenner vs Thomas Bossch
- Andrew Weber vs Lucas Roethlisberger
Prelims
- Brendan Brooks vs Tyler Hearns
- Eean Chappell vs Ryan Counterman
- Paul Brough vs Brandon Ponce