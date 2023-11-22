ST. LOUIS — FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud media sponsors of the 36th annual Guns ‘N Hoses boxing fundraiser for Backstoppers. tickets for tonight’s event are sold out, but you can watch it on FOX 22 starting at 6:30 p.m. The FOX prime-time line-up of The Masked Singer and Snake Oil will air starting at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

You can also watch the matches streaming live on Fite-TV. Sign up for free to watch the matches online on a browser, phone, or tablet.

The Thanksgiving-eve boxing fundraiser has been a crowd-pleaser for more than three decades. It also serves an important purpose. Proceeds from Guns ‘N Hoses support BackStoppers, a local organization that provides financial support to the families of first responders who died in the line of duty.

Local police and fire leadership want to make sure that their members—their youngest recruits in particular—are aware of BackStoppers and its critically important objective.

Main Event

Matt Halliday vs Kyle Mueller

Co-Main Event

Eric Kuntz vs Eldin Dedakovic

John Giardina vs Dominic Ferguson

Colby Tierney vs Brandon Johnson

David Lewis vs Richard Edwards

Chase Anderson vs Michael Pedroli

Alexander Brenner vs Thomas Bossch

Andrew Weber vs Lucas Roethlisberger

Prelims

Brendan Brooks vs Tyler Hearns

Eean Chappell vs Ryan Counterman

Paul Brough vs Brandon Ponce