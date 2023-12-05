ST. LOUIS — Watch the fourth Republican presidential primary debate on KPLR 11 and on the NewsNation cable channel. The live event happens on December 6, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. CT. You can also stream it on www.NewsNationNow.com.

Megyn Kelly moderates the event at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. Catch the live audio broadcast on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111.

Sean Compton, Nexstar’s President of Networks, is thrilled, saying, “We’re honored to be part of another historic election season.” Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation, emphasizes their commitment to fair and unbiased news coverage.