Watch ‘The Rookie’ at Busch Stadium’s first-ever movie night tonight

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are in Chicago to face the Cubs this weekend, so Busch Stadium will host its first-ever “Movie Night at the Ballpark” Friday night.

Rain is forecasted for the area Friday night, so it’s unclear if the movie night will still happen, but for now, the feature film is the 2002 film “The Rookie” starring Dennis Quaid.

The film will be shown on the scoreboard.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Each ticket also includes a voucher for a hot dog and soft drink, plus free parking!

