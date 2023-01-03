ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The City of St. Louis Water Division has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain areas of the city due to a loss of incoming power at the Chain of Rocks water treatment plant. These neighborhoods are located at the highest elevations in the area.

This advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution and there has been no detection of contamination. It will remain in effect until further notice. Test results are expected to be available within the next 24 hours.

Area 1:

• Hamilton Heights, Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow

Area 2:

• Hi-Pointe, Clayton-Tamm, Cheltenham and Kings Oak

• Franz Park, The Hill and Southwest Garden

• Ellendale, Clifton Heights and North Hampton

• Tower Grove South, South Grand and Gravois Park

Map: