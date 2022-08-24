ST. LOUIS – If you think winter and early spring are prime time for water main breaks, Missouri American Water said think again.

A large water main break closed Grant Road and Watson along the Crestwood and Webster Groves line Tuesday. While officials are still investigating the cause of the break, Crystal Grant with Missouri American Water said you can’t ignore the age of the pipes.

“The pipes there are over 70 years old,” Grant said. “Hence, why it’s so critically important that we continue to invest, we’re investing over $400 million across the state to replace aging pipes.”

Since there have been more than 400 main breaks in the last month, crews are constantly moving from scene to scene and Missouri American Water wants you to know they’re working as quickly as they can to get people back in service.