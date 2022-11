ST. LOUIS — Overnight, another water main break occurred on Market and 11th. Crews could be seen cleaning up debris from the street.

Market Street is fully open this morning, but there is a boil advisory in effect until further notice.

The neighborhoods affected by the precautionary boil water advisory are:

St. Louis Place, Old North St. Louis, Carr Square, and Columbus Square

Downtown and Downtown West

Peabody-Darst-Webbe, LaSalle Park, Soulard, and Kosciusko