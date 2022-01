ST. LOUIS – A water main broke Wednesday morning on I-70 near Lindbergh.

The ramp from southbound Lindbergh to I-70 westbound has been closed off. The break happened at about 6 a.m.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose is tracking this issue. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell is also at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.