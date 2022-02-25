Water main break floods Affton apartments

AFFTON, Mo. — Floodwaters rushed into an apartment building at the Park Forest Apartments on Fleta Street Friday. A water main break was the source of the rushing water.

A Missouri America Water spokesperson said the company responded earlier that morning to try and troubleshoot a leak. When a crew was sent to make repairs, they discovered the water main break. A second crew was sent to address that issue.

“It was really scary because I didn’t know how high it was going to get,” said apartment resident Savannah Pearce. She was trapped on the second floor while floodwaters rushed around the apartment building.

She said it’s not the first time the building has seen flooding troubles. She moved into the building in 2019.

“About a week after I moved in, I sent in a complaint about my entryway flooding when it rains,” said Pearce. “It would get four to six inches deep, and I couldn’t walk out my front door.”

Pearce and some other residents believe a failure to address those concerns left them more vulnerable Friday. FOX 2 reached out to the Park Forest Apartments for comment. A worker who answered the phone on Friday said they were not allowed to comment.

First-floor resident Raunda Graham was shaken by what she experienced. Floodwaters entered here unit.

“I had to crawl out my window with my dog,” she said.

Repair crews were wrapping up their work Friday night. 100 customers were affected, according to a Missouri American Water Company spokesperson.

She said the company apologizes for the inconvenience and encourages anyone who discovers a leak to report concerns through the company website at https://www.amwater.com/moaw/.