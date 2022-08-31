JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A water main break in Jefferson County leads to a voluntary boil advisory.

The water main break happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Local Hillsboro and Graham roads.

Jefferson County Public Water Supply officials have issued a 48-hour voluntary boil advisory for impacted areas. This applies for homes from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, in addition to homes that are south to intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roads in between.

Agencies will issue a boil water advisory when there is a concern that a problem with drinking water may exist but has not yet been confirmed. The order is usually limited to drinking water and may not include water used for bathing.

Customers may contact the Jefferson County Public Water Supply office at 636-274-3125 if they have any questions.