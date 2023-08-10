ST. LOUIS – The latest water main break in the city of St. Louis is having a major impact in a south city neighborhood Thursday morning. Some homes and businesses are without water, and a stretch of a major street is closed.

Chippewa Street and McCausland Avenue in south city are where the break happened. Repairs are ongoing at this hour, but this situation could take a while to resolve.

It all started Wednesday afternoon, and crews at the scene told FOX 2 Thursday morning that repairs could continue into Friday.

Neighbors in the area told FOX 2 that the break happened around 4:30 p.m. Chippewa between Jamieson Avenue and River Des Peres has been closed since. Crews also shared that locals in the immediate area are without water. They say both of those issues could continue into Friday.

City water crews have been busy this summer dealing with multiple water main breaks in the general area. The latest break happened just about a half mile from another water main break earlier in the summer at Chippewa and Lansdowne.

One resident explained that he went out and bought five gallons of water after the break took place. He says this isn’t the first time he’s dealt with this issue.

“I would say this is at least the third time this has happened, if not four,” local Gregory Luckley revealed. Within Jamieson and Chippewa to River Des Peres, whatever that stretch is – a quarter mile, half mile – at least two of them have been directly in front of my apartment building.”

City water officials blame a lot of the water main breaks on aging infrastructure in the city’s water system. You might recall that the board of aldermen passed a significant increase in city water bills earlier this summer to try and address problems with things like the city’s water system infrastructure.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.