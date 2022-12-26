ST. LOUIS – A water main broke in Clayton on Monday night.

The 20-inch water main broke on North Hanley Road between Maryland Avenue and Forest Park Parkway.

A spokesperson from Missouri American Water said southbound lanes are closed, and crews are working on repairs. Due to the number of utility locations that need to be fixed, the repairs are likely to last until early Tuesday morning.

The spokesperson said they hoped to have the lanes reopen for the morning commute. No customers should be affected by the main break.