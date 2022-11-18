ST. LOUIS — This morning, a water main broke at 13th and Lucas. It looks like a water main broke overnight, which caused some damage to the streets and allowed water to get into some parking garages.

Some of the street broke away from its base because of the force of the water. The road is now sticking up, which makes the area dangerous. There is debris in the street where the street flooded.

Due to low water pressure caused by a broken 36″ water main, the City Water Division has told some of the people it serves to boil their water as a safety measure.

The advisory to boil water for safety is in effect in the following areas:

St. Louis Place, Old North St. Louis, Carr Square and Columbus Square

Downtown and Downtown West

Peabody-Darst-Webbe, LaSalle Park, Soulard and Kosciusko

In May of last year, a water main broke in the same area, at the intersection of North Tucker and Lucas streets. Since then, the pavement has been repaved. During that event, parking garages were also flooded.