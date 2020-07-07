Water main issues on Lindell Boulevard nearing a year after large water main break

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Water Division is investigating water main issues on Lindell Boulevard in the exact same location of the water main break almost a year ago to this day.

They have two holes they are digging to investigate the issue. The problem isn’t clear but they are responding after receiving reports of water coming out of the pavement on Lindell Sunday evening.

They have dug a large hole and shut down the 30-inch water main where the water was appearing on the roadway. After digging, they discovered this wasn’t the source of the leak.

The Water Division dug a second hole just a few feet away from the main. That’s where the pavement began to subside and buckle.

The water department expects to be here for the next few days. They are looking into if last year’s repairs had anything to do with this but it could be a variety of issues.

We often associate these issues with heat, but Curtis Skouby, a spokesman for the City of St. Louis Water Division, said the weather didn’t play a role. Weather can sometimes play a role in shifting pipes and causing them to fail, but not this time.

“We’ll have more breaks if it’s really hot and dry like in a drought. Or in the winter time when it gets so cold we will get a higher number of breaks,” Skouby said. “But the day-to-day weather is not really a factor. We won’t have a good idea until we expose where the problem is and see what needs to be done to make the repairs.”

Luckily, no one in the surrounding area is without water and no one is under a boil advisory. The biggest impact will be the closure on Lindell within the next few days.