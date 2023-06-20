ST. LOUIS – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has introduced a plan to increase water rates among residents and will host a series of public hearings to get feedback on the plan.

Earlier this year, MSD staff submitted a rate proposal to the MSD Rate Commission that would run from July 2024 to June 2028. The proposal includes increases in wastewater rates and additional funding for stormwater.

The proposal comes in a year with several concerns over water main breaks around St. Louis, some that have led to massive flooding. An audit and the St. Louis Mayor’s Office suggest that water rate increases could be necessary to upgrade aging systems.

A commission is reviewing the technical aspects of the proposal, but the process is at the stage where public feedback needs to be formally gathered through public hearings.

Wastewater Rates

MSD proposes spending nearly $1.65 billion on construction and related work for wastewater services. To pay for this work, MSD proposes a combination of rate increases and the issuance of $750 million in voter-approved debt funding, primarily in the form of wastewater revenue bonds

If voters approve the use of debt at a future election, the average single-family residential household will go from today’s $57.04 to $75.23 on July 1, 2027.

If voters do not approve the use of debt at a future election, the monthly bill for the average single-family residential household will go from today’s $57.04 to $104.34 on July 1, 2025; decrease to $83.50 per month on July 1, 2026; and increase to $87.72 per month on July 1, 2027.

Stormwater Funding

Based on the MSD proposal, the stormwater capital program would fund around $700 million in projects primarily addressing flooding and erosion issues. The revenue for the stormwater capital program would be raised through two new, but separate, sources of funding.

A real estate tax of $0.075 per $100 of assessed valuation is levied only on residential property. For a home whose assessed value is $176,000, the amount charged would be $2.08 per month or approximately $25.00 per year.

A fee of $1.05 per 1,000 square feet of impervious area – the area of a property that does not absorb stormwater – charged only on non-residential property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Public Hearings

Community members can learn more about the proposed rate increases and give feedback to the Rate Commission at several upcoming public meetings.

June 21, 2023, Creve Coeur City Hall, Council Chambers, 7 pm

June 22, 2023, Brentwood City Hall, Council Chambers, 6 pm

June 26, 2023, Bridgeton City Hall, Council Chambers, 7 pm

June 27, 2023, MSD Headquarters, 5:30 pm

June 28, 2023, Kirkwood City Hall, Council Chambers, 7 pm

June 29, 2023, Chesterfield City Hall, Council Chambers, 7 pm

“The Rate Commission represents the voice of the people and we want to assure your voices are heard,” said Leonard Toenjes, Chair of the Rate Commission. “We want everyone in the region who wants to participate in this process to have the opportunity to do so.”

MSD is also looking to scheduled up to eight public hearings in July. To find the meeting closest to you, click here.