ST. LOUIS – After a lengthy, hours-long discussion about Bill 49 and two amendments, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Thursday to perfect a bill that would raise water rates.

One amendment passed. The additional amendment, which aimed to remove the Consumer Price Index (CPI) language of automatic rate increases, did not pass.

“We had some amendments that we considered. One of them passed; it added a review process to the bill so that yearly, going forward, there will be – the Water Division will have to present documents to the board of alderman,” said Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, the bill’s sponsor.

Those documents would help clarify the operation of the Water Division and how the money is being spent.

Bill 49 would raise the typical water bill for city residents by an additional $15 in July.

Starting in January 2024, water bills would go up $30 a quarter.

Alderwoman Schweitzer said there hasn’t been a water increase in 13 years.

Last year, the state auditor released a report criticizing the city for its inaction involving the water department.

“This right here is a sustainable answer to a problem that we didn’t create, but we were elected to be in position to work responsibly to move forward in a timeline, again, that we didn’t create,” Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard said.

During the debate, it was mentioned that there were more than 180 water main breaks since October 2022.

At present, there are homes in south St. Louis without water after a weekend of multiple breaks. Last month, Interstate 64 flooded near the St. Louis Zoo which forced firefighters to rescue a family from a van.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyrus of Ward 12 expressed concerns over how quickly the city was moving toward the rate increase without any type of public input.

“The actual bill itself has no business being passed. It is not an emergency,” Tyrus said. “Even if we lend the $250 million while we have community input.”

Alderwoman Pam Boyd, Ward 13, also believed the community should be allowed a feedback session.

“We have so much work to do, and again, the community has not been included in this process,” Boyd said.

Some aldermen suggested using ARPA funds or Rams money to cover infrastructural and repair needs.

The Water Division gave local media a tour of the city’s water treatment plant with leaking pipes, rust, broken machinery, and aging equipment.

There will be a final vote on passing Bill 49 next week.