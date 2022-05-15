ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – First responders launched several boats into the Missouri River late Sunday evening for a water rescue.

According to a spokesperson with the Monarch Fire Protection District, two people canoeing near the Howell Island Conservation Area when their boat capsized. One person made it to shore. Meanwhile, rescuers are searching for the second individual.

A helicopter and drones have been deployed to assist rescuers on boats.

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.