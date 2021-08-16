Body recovered at Creve Coeur Lake

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A man’s body was recovered Monday evening at Creve Coeur Lake after he fell out of a boat, prompting calls for a water rescue.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. near the boat launch.

Pattonville Fire Chief Jim Usry says they received a call about a 36-year-old man missing in the lake. First responders were informed the man was not wearing a flotation device and described the person as a poor swimmer.

Usry said the man was in an inflatable boat with friends at the time. After the man fell in the lake, his friends tried to rescue him but then called for help.

Rescuers had more than a dozen swimmers in the water searching for the man, Usry said, as well as three boats (two of which have sonar technology). The lake is about 10 feet deep where the man fell out of the boat.

Just before 9 p.m., Usry said they were nearing the point where the mission would turn from rescue to recovery.

BREAKING ‼️



We’re on the scene of an alleged water rescue of five people at Creve Coeur Memorial Park.



A mother of one of the people involved says her son was on the water with friends when the boat capsized.



More (confirmed) details to come soon. pic.twitter.com/IMeVc0s9el — Stephanie Rothman (@srothmantv) August 17, 2021