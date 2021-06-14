Stranded boat prompts call for help on Meramec River

FENTON, Mo. — Crews rushed to respond to a call for help on the Meramec River today at George Winter Park. It turned out to be a call for a stranded boat.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that an elderly couple had engine trouble. Officials say they didn’t have a cell phone so they had to flag down people passing by.

The passers by called 911 and the couple was able to get towed back to the dock.

The call came days after one person died and several others were injured following a boating accident at the park over the weekend.