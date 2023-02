ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The city of St. Charles asks a federal judge to reject an EPA review of the city’s water well issues.

The EPA filed a consent decree in 2021, spelling out Ameren’s involvement in water well contamination and ways to clean it up. However, city officials say that reviews came when only two water wells were shut down.

Five of the seven wells are now closed.

The EPA has another meeting on February 26. The public comment period ends March 6.