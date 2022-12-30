ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Way Out Club closed in August 2021 after giving fans of the quirky bar a few months to say goodbye. Over the past 25 years, the music venue in the 2500 block of Jefferson Avenue has hosted an eclectic mix of bands. Now, they are giving former patrons a chance to take home a piece of St. Louis music history.

Bob Putnam and Sherri “Danger” Lucas, who owned the bar, are involved in the music scene in St. Louis. They decorated the club with the items that interested them. Now, many of the items they collected for decades are up for sale.

“We are very excited to announce the estate sale of the historic Way Out Club on Jefferson. One of the St. Louis’ longest running music venue (and bar) sadly closed last year. We will be hosting the liquidation of the bar and basement. It will be packed. It will be a time. Here are some sneak peek pics. Details and additional photos coming this week,” writes MoModerne Estate Sales on Facebook.

MoModerne Estate Sales says that there will be three sales from January, 6 to the 8th. They will be selling “everything” including beer signs, clocks, furniture paintings, VHS tapes, jukeboxes, band equipment, and much more.

“This is one amazing collection from Bob & Sherri, the owners of the Way Out Club in south city. This was a great hang out, and home to a ton of great shows and event. It also houses a large amount of their collection. The bar has changed ownership now, and we have the weekend to sell all the things we can find and dig out from this incredible place. There is SO MUCH. Come out and get a chance to walk through and take home a piece of St. Louis history,” MoModerne Estate Sales states on their website.

It appears that the bar has changed ownership. The 3,445 square foot space has been a bar for the past 80 years. It was recently for sale for $385,000.