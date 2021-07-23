Ways to beat the heat this weekend, Sauce’s Food Truck event starts Friday

ST. LOUIS – We are getting ready for a hazy, hot, and humid weekend where heat index values will soar to around 105. That means St. Louisans will be looking for a way to beat the heat.

A favorite outdoor event, Sauce’s Food Truck Friday in Tower Grove Park, kicked the steamy weekend off.

While Friday was hot, the weekend will be hotter with heat indices soaring to around 105 degrees in what looks to be an extended period of very hot and even dangerous weather, especially if you don’t take precautions to take care of yourself.

If you’re going to be working or playing outside, you’ll want to make sure you stay hydrated. Doctors recommend eight ozs of water for every 15 minutes that you are outside.

And you’ll want to replenish those electrolytes too that you’ll be losing while sweating.

Also, take lots of breaks if you’re out in the heat, preferably in an air-conditioned space, but if that’s not available, make sure to take breaks in the shade. And better yet, make plans indoors.

At Food Truck Friday, many of the trucks aren’t air-conditioned. Thomas “Buzz” Moore owner of Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill said they don’t operate when the temperature is above 95 because it becomes too dangerous for his employees.

They’ll be taking extra precautions Friday. Other businesses say this evening’s temperatures shouldn’t have too much of an impact on the crowd.

“We’ll we bring a lot of ice water and we have lots of internal fans just blowing and we have these neck fans that kind of keep the heat away from our face some,” Moore said.

“Actually it’s great. It gets people out drinking so we got lots of awesome cold drinks for everybody. We’ve got a bunch of new seltzers out this summer so that’s helping beat the heat,” Matt Bottchen of 4 Hands Brewing Company said.

“We were here last time and it was around 112 degrees a couple months ago and we sold out still so people just come out and they order anyway,” Courtney MacDonald of The Sweet Divine said.

A lot of these food trucks have also set up tents to help those standing in line have a bit of shade. The hot and humid conditions look to last through the rest of this week and the majority of the next.