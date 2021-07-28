ST. LOUIS – The heat index reached triple digits Wednesday. With a heat advisory remaining in effect, there are ways to stay cool in St. Louis.

One way to take a break from the heat and cool off is by taking a dip in a pool. During the hot summer days as temperatures begin to climb, there are a number of ways that can help all of us stay cool and safe.

Heat index values are expected to top out in the 105-110 range for tomorrow afternoon.

Summer’s intense heat can damage your health by getting heat exhaustion, but there are ways to stay safe if you don’t have air conditioning.



On Wednesday, many people went for a pool day trying to cool off at Maryland Heights Aquaport Water Park.

“We have tons of water for people to cool off in, like the Flow Rider. People are staying hydrated and drinking water. This is very important so you don’t get overheated,” Travis Cooksey said.



Brittany Woods and her daughter joined in on the fun at the water park to try and get a break from the heat.

”It’s going to be a hot day trying to be cool. We love the Aquaport,” Woods said. “We are here all the time. It’s a good place to calm down and chill, and have the kids here.”



If you just want to cool off indoors, head over to the St. Louis Aquarium to explore all the exhibits, galleries, interactive tours in the air conditioning.



There are other indoor attractions at the St Louis Zoo. Stopping by the Penguins and Puffins Coast, which is one of the coolest places in town, and of course the birdhouse.



This heat poses a risk to both people and their pets. The Humane Society of Missouri says there are ways to help keep your furry friends safe.



“If it is 70 degrees or higher outside, we don’t want pets left in cars because over time it may reach 100 degrees. It can become fatal in a matter of minutes,” Drew Morris said.

“We want to make sure pets are kept in cool places with access to shade and fresh water.”



Now, that you’ve got the picture, all you need now to top off your day is ice cream from Ted Drewes. Of course, you have to eat it before it melts



Health experts suggest other ways to stay cool by visiting a public place like libraries, malls, or community centers to escape the heat – especially during the heat of the day.