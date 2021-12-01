WB I-64 ramp to 3000 Market Street will permanently close Monday

ST. LOUIS – The westbound I-64 ramp to 3000 Market Street will permanently close on Monday, December 6 at 9 a.m.

MoDOT crews will begin removing it that same day. MoDOT said, “Until the new ramp from westbound I-64 to 22nd Street opens before the end of the year, drivers will need to use the Forest Park Avenue exit (Exit 38A), turn right on Grand Boulevard and turn right on Lindell Boulevard. Drivers can follow Lindell until it becomes Olive Street and it intersects with Jefferson Avenue. Turning right on Jefferson will lead back to Market Street.”

This will allow “traffic from Jefferson to flow more smoothly to westbound I-64, while also simplifying traffic flow from westbound I-64 to Forest Park Avenue.”

