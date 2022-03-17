BONNE TERRE, Mo. — Flags were lowered at half-staff to honor a Bonne Terre police officer killed in a motel shootout Thursday morning.

Authorities said Lane Burns, 30, died protecting his community and fellow officers.

Bonne Terre police responded to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 off Highway K around 12:30 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said a man came out and opened fire when officers approached a room. Both officers returned fire, killing the suspect identified as 21-year-old James Emory of St. Louis.

Officer Burns died from his injuries. The second officer, 28-year-old Garrett Worley, was injured and remains hospitalized.

“Very sad situation in a smaller community, and a smaller town, smaller police department,” said Thompson. “It’s going to hit hard for them.”

Burns’ family said he will be missed and remembered as a hero.

“I have an app on my phone, and I heard the call come over dispatch to the hotel,” said Burns’ fiance Shannon Casteen. “I texted him. I said, ‘Be safe.’ Dispatch said the guy has a gun. He read the message and three or four minutes later, I heard the third officer yelling for help. He needed back-up. Two officers had been shot.”

“I want to give him a hug,” she continued. “I want him to tell me he’s okay, but he’s not. He’s with God. I guess he’s okay, but I’m not okay.”

Burns served in law enforcement for about 10 years, devoting six of those years to the Bonne Terre Police Department.

“He loved his job,” said Casteen. “He loved his daughter. She’s 9. He loved what he did. He loved the department he worked for most of all.”

The community is coming together to support Burns’ family. The BackStoppers, a nonprofit that assists the families of first responders killed in the line of duty, is also helping Burns’ loved ones.

“We are heartbroken by the devastating loss of Officer Burns,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “There is no greater sacrifice than giving your life in service of others. We will now step in and help his family during these difficult times and for years to come.”

To make a donation, or for more information about The BackStoppers, visit www.BackStoppers.org or call (314) 692-0200.