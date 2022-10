ST. LOUIS – Several comic book stores in the St. Louis area are trying to help victims of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting.

This weekend, if you visit a comic bookshop, proceeds from your purchase will go toward the CVPA victims. Stores include Altered State Comics, STL Comics State, Tatertot Comics, and Comic HQ STL.

