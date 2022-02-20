St. Louis weather: We could see rain on Monday, sleet and snow later this week

ST. LOUIS – This week will see two different seasons as a pair of storms are expected to impact the St. Louis region.

The first storm system will be 100% rain for us and may even include a few thunderstorms, especially south of I-70. There is even a chance for a few strong to severe storms late Monday night through midday Tuesday over southeastern Missouri and far southern Illinois.

The region of greatest concern will be from Ellington over to Perryville. A few strong wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out down that way.

Behind this first system will come another solid shot of cold air for the middle of the week. That will set the stage for the next weather system focused on Thursday through early Friday. This one is a 100% winter event, although what form of winter precipitation any one spot will get is highly uncertain.

At this point, much of the area appears in line for another messy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow in heavy enough quantities to affect travel and daily plans; especially since air temperatures near the surface will be quite a bit below freezing during the event. However, the temperature profile up in the clouds is uncertain and this pattern does favor a layer of slightly warmer air that will be near or just above freezing between 5,000 and 10,000 feet. This means sleet could once again be a big player for much of the area.