SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Twelve-year-old Akiyah Jefferson was last seen a week ago on Jan. 12 at her home in Spanish Lake.

Since then, her aunt Rhonda McMorris has been posting on Facebook and doing what she can to find her niece.

“We’ve been looking for her,” McMorris said. “We just want her to come home safe.”

In a Facebook post, the St. Louis County Police Department wrote Jefferson had gone missing in the evening in an unknown direction. McMorris said Jefferson is a nice girl who likes sports and liked going to school. She had helped enroll her niece at Hazelwood Southeast Middle School in Spanish Lake, but said she was recently being homeschooled by her mom.

“If she’s out there, she can call home or anybody number that she know,” McMorris said.

Jefferson was last seen wearing a blue Nike hoodie, blue jeans, and white Vans sneakers.

“It’s been seven days. I don’t know what to expect,” McMorris said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.