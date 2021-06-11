‘We love Kansas City:’ Rob Riggle shares the love and talks up Big Slick weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They’re back! After canceling the Big Slick in 2020 because of the pandemic, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, and David Koechner bring a slimmed down event back to the metro.

Instead of a whiffle ball tournament and show at T-Mobile Center fans will be treated to a “Virtually Talented Show.” In addition to the stars and their friends, Rob Riggle said Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will also be showing off some hidden talents.

“You can expect to see a lot of talented actors and comedians, professional athletes, and musicians coming together and putting out their talents,” Riggle said. “Whether it’s in their normal field whether it’s a hidden talent that you don’t know about, it will all be put on display.”

The Big Slick has raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital over the past 12 years. It’s been a family and friends affair since the creation of the event.

“It was our families doing the grass roots from the very beginning so they’re a part of this and then a trickle down to volunteers, I’ve got my high school and college buddies that volunteer every year to help with this,” Riggle said.

Organizers ask fans and supporters to make a donation to support Big Slick and Children’s Mercy Hospital. You can also buy an exclusive Big Slick t-shirt that was created as a fundraiser for this year’s event.

Riggle said Big Slick weekend is something he looks forward to ever year.

“We love Kansas City. It’s really part of us and we’re proud of it and I brag about Kansas City everywhere I go and I know these guys do too,” Riggle said. We love bringing people back here, other celebrities, other actor friends, athletes, we love them to come back and feel it, and see it, and experience it and we’re like huh, huh, see this is what I’m talking about!”

The celebrity-packed variety show is free to watch and will stream on Big Slick’s YouTube and Facebook Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.