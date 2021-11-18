‘We love you dad. You did a great job.’: Vincent Stonestreet, father of Eric Stonestreet, dies at 80

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Eric Stonestreet attends ‘Eric Stonestreet visits The SiriusXM Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles’ at SiriusXM Studios on October 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vincent Stonestreet, father of actor and Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet, died at the age of 80 on Wednesday, Eric announced on social media.

“My dad wanted nothing to do with social media and I mostly honored that while he was alive, but not today. He would probably say right now, Eric it’s nobody’s damn business that I died,” Eric wrote. “And he’s right. It’s not. But today I get to tell you about him on behalf of those who loved him. He deserves to be celebrated.”

*Editor’s note: Eric Stonestreet’s post contains some foul language

According to Eric, his father was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia four years and four months ago and decided “on his terms, he was done.”

“His goal was to make it to 80, and like so many other goals he set for himself in life, he met this goal too,” Eric wrote.

Eric Stonestreet won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Cameron Tucker on hit sitcom Modern Family.

He grew up in the Kansas City area and attended Piper High School and Kansas State University.

“I hope reading this helps you remember a loved one with fond memories and that me sharing our dads passing makes you feel closer to your family, those still with us and those who no longer are,” Eric wrote. “We love you dad. You did a great job.”