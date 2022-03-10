‘We were a match!’ St. Louis strangers now connected forever after kidney donation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A flag that reads “Donate Life” flies proudly outside the Sword family home in St. Louis County.

“I always had an organ donation in the back of my mind, and I signed the back of my driver’s license. In case I ever die, they could have whatever they wanted,” said Chuck Sword. But he felt like he could do more.

Sword has been a St. Louis union electrician for 29 years and has only called in sick once.

“My family has been very blessed with good health. We’ve been untouched by any diseases,” Sword said. “I kind of started thinking that I might share that gift.”

So, that’s exactly what he did. He signed up to become a kidney donor on St. Louis University’s website.



“You don’t really need to wait for something to affect you to do something about it,” Sword said.

Several tests and a few months later, they had a match for him. It’s a man that’s been waiting on the kidney donor list for four years and just lives about 30 miles away in House Springs.

According to Donate Life, 85% of patients waiting on a list are in need of a kidney and the average waiting time for a kidney from a deceased donor is about three to five years. About 90,000 people in the U.S. are on the national transplant waiting list for a donor’s kidney.

Shawn Gill was the lucky one who received Sword’s kidney. Gill was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015 and has been on dialysis at home since 2018.

His wife of 11 years, Katrina Gill, has been by his side every step of the way. Shawn said he had received about seven calls that he had a kidney donor match, but he ended up being a backup, or the kidney wasn’t viable.

When he received the call about a living donor’s kidney, he said he knew this was going to be the one.

“It never really sat right with me that I was waiting for someone to expire to get their kidney, and this was basically the answer to my prayers right there,” Shawn said.

“We were a match!” Sword exclaimed.

The two met with FOX 2 for an interview on World Kidney Day. Sword had donated his right kidney, which is now on Shawn’s left side. “Lefty” and “all right” are their two nicknames.

Right after surgery, the two met for the first time. The Gills gave Sword an envelope of letters written from Shawn, Katrina, Shawn’s sister, and his mother.

“We went back into our hospital room and just bawled,” Lisa Sword, Chuck’s wife said.



“I’ve been thinking a lot about your willingness to donate a kidney to a complete stranger, and it’s inspiring me to be more generous. And we are forever grateful,” the letter from Katrina to Chuck read.

Those letters are now hanging proudly in the Sword family home.

Shawn was a building engineer at Powell Hall but has been on disability for the past three years. He said with his new kidney, he can’t wait to get back to work. He and his wife are also going on a road trip to Florida this summer, something they haven’t been able to do in years.

“I’m glad that he was able to use it, I don’t need two,” Chuck Sword said.

The four of them, who are now connected forever, said they hope this inspires other people to become a donor.