‘We won, they won’ – Families of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions react to killer’s sentence

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – An hour after a Cass County judge handed Kylr Yust the maximum sentence for murdering two metro women, the families of his victims reacted to the news.

A judge sentenced Yust to a total of 45 years in prison for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions. The sentence comes less than three months after a jury convicted Yust of voluntary manslaughter for Kopetsky’s death and second-degree murder for the death of Runions.

“It’s been a long time, an emotional time,” Jim Beckford, Kopetsky’s stepfather said. “I want to thank you for your support for Kara and Jessica and our families. You were their voices.”

“Thank you for all the support,” Rhonda Beckford, Kopetsky’s mother, echoed.

The Beckford’s wore purple to the sentencing hearing, in honor of Kara. In the past they’ve said it was her favorite color.

“We won, we got them back,” Jim Beckford said. “There were obstacles we faced from being told we wouldn’t ever find them.”

The Beckford’s joined Runion’s mother, Jamie, to thank the mushroom hunter who found the remains of the women. The girls’ bodies were discovered together in a rural field in Cass County.

The parents of the two women also took time to thank the community for their support during the years-long search and legal process.

“We couldn’t have done it without the community they have shown so much love, respect,” Runions said. “They’ve prayed with us. They’ve done amazing things in this community and we just appreciate everybody.”

“One thing that comes to mind is just the love, the love everyone has shown.” Jim Beckford said. “We’re very thankful. Thankful that justice has come.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News