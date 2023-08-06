ST. LOUIS — A few showers and weak storms are impacting the region. These continue to weaken as they move east and shouldn’t cause any issues. A few more showers may develop this morning along a warm front lifting north. This front will help to destabilize the atmosphere later today. Afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

We will likely have some strong storms later this afternoon and evening ahead of a rather strong cold front that moves through later today. There are questions as to how the morning activity and lingering cloud cover impact our instability, as well as the timing of the cold front. These factors will impact how far west storms are able to develop. Storm chances are highest from eastern Missouri into Illinois ahead of the front. Storms will gradually expand in coverage and move southeast over the evening hours. Some storms could produce large hail to golf ball size, strong winds to 70 mph, as well as a few tornadoes. The timing we are watching for is after 3 p.m. to about midnight.

Much cooler Monday behind the front with the possibility of a few showers north of I-70. A lot of clouds will be around, and highs will only climb to the upper 70s. Active weather returns midweek.