Weather ups and downs across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Mother Nature continued to take the St. Louis area on a roller coaster ride Tuesday, beginning the day sunny and warm before going downhill quickly.

“I think it’s just the way St. Louis is,” said Tammy Barnes, who got caught out in the weather. “If you don’t like the weather, wait for a little bit and the weather changes.”

And you could watch the dramatic change as skies went from light blue to dark and ominous. Meg Poskey was walking her dog.

“It keeps you wardrobe guessing, that’s for sure,” she said. “You never know what to wear. Layers is the key.”

Jogger Mark Shaw was going full-speed even though a cold rain was soaking him with each step.

“I actually kind of like it. It’s actually kind of fun,” he said. “I did see other joggers out there smiling, too. They enjoy jogging the rain. Go figure.”

Some of the last leaves on the trees were shaken loose. The temperature dropped like a yo-yo falling to the floor.

Creve Coeur Lake went from usually placid to choppy as waves rolled across the body of water.

“I think we’re ready for cool weather,” one man said.

Sixth- and seventh-grade soccer players seemed to like it chilly. The rain fell and the winds blew as their parents waited warm, snug, and dry inside their cars.