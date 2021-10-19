Webster chess wins 3 national titles in 2021 under new coach

ST. LOUIS – Webster University’s new chess coach led the Gorloks to three national titles this year.

Coach Liem Le is originally from Vietnam and became a chess Grandmaster at 15 years old. He has been the #1 ranked chess player in Vietnam and Southeast Asia since 2009. He is currently the #30 ranked chess player in the world.

Le was once the captain of the Webster team. He was coached by retired Susan Polgar, who founded the SPICE Institute (Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence), from 2015 to 2017.

Webster’s team has been ranked #1 in Division I College Chess since it began in August 2012.

“Two of our students (GM Lazaro Bruzon, GM John Burke) will represent the Webster team in the October 2021 U.S. Chess Championship, a prestigious event for professional players,” said Coach Le. “A qualification and invitation to that event is already a major accomplishment, especially for college students.”

Webster University received the following honors this year:

Click here to learn more about the team and SPICE.