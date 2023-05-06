ST. LOUIS — It’s a completely student-run event. It really helps bring the community together. The 22nd year officially begins at 7 a.m.

The Webster Groves high school marketing two class is hosting the 22nd annual run for ALS. The run started in 2001 to help their teacher’s husband, Jim Schoemehl, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, this is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is currently no cure.

A diagnosis comes with heavy financial burdens to cover the cost of testing, medication, and equipment to help with the rapid onset of paralysis. That’s why fundraising is so important for those fighting the disease. Every year, a local suffering from ALS is chosen. This year’s run will help a Bosnian immigrant who moved to the United States more than 20 years ago with his wife and two sons. The run begins at 7 a.m. Later, we’ll talk to organizers and runners.