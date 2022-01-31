Webster Groves bookstore sees weekend boost in sales of ‘banned’ books

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – In response to the current climate—social, not weather—The Novel Neighbor bookstore in Webster Groves placed a shelf containing “banned” books at the front of its store, offering 20% off the sale of any of their books that have been listed as “banned” by school boards locally and across the country.

“With the comments and sharing of messages on our social media platforms, it was a lot,” said Grace Hagen, director of operations and inclusion at The Novel Neighbor. “People coming to the store. It was a really busy weekend and lots of phone calls asking can I order one and, ‘Do you have this in?’”

The Novel Neighbor bookstore in Webster Groves.

The Novel Neighbor posted on social media about its banned book sale and staffers were overwhelmed by the public response over the weekend.

The Novel Neighbor is working in conjunction with In Purpose Educational Services and Eye See Me bookstore, helping to get books into the hands of young readers.

“The banned book program from In Purpose and Eye See Me; there is a form online and families can go online and ask for books,” Hagen said. “Then Eye See Me will furnish them. Anyone can go online and donate to that program so that someone who might not be able to walk into Eye See Me or the Novel Neighbor can have that book certainly because we know some districts won’t be furnishing them anymore.”

As of Monday afternoon, The Nobel Neighbor said it was still taking orders for the sold-out, banned books.