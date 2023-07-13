WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – C.J. Mugg’s Bar and Grill in Webster Groves prepared its staff and long-time customers for a harsh reality: they would be shutting down on Thursday.

The city has now announced that a new Italian-style restaurant will take its place. It was nearly a full house inside the pub-style grill by later in the evening.

However, the employees are still in shock.

“It will be devastating for our regulars and for us because this is such a family unit of a place,” said one of the girls who has worked at C.J. Muggs for nearly 10 years.

It’s the family bond that the employees have developed over time, but as the building sits steadily on the corner, it has now become anything but inside.

“It’s unfortunate just watching the staff because nobody knew it was going to happen,” said BJ Bupillo, an attorney who owns the firm just across the street.

C.J.’s is one of his go-to places. Bupillo recalled the moments when employees were informed that they would be laid off on Thursday afternoon.

“You’re taking 20 to 30 families that are suddenly without a job without any kinda notice,” he said.

The staff at C.J. Muggs wanted to bring one last round of cheers to residents.

“They already have been told they’re going to be fired at the end of the day today, and they’re still inside working,” Bupillo said.

Webster Grove’s assistant manager Eric Peterson said the restaurant has made quite an impact on the community.

“They’ve been a great supporter of a lot of things here in Webster Groves,” he said.

The building has been around for over a century and has had several names and functions until 1993 when it was formally named C.J.’s. The long-time proprietor is now ready to retire.

“Our owner Sam …. He’s just getting older, and getting tired,” said a C.J. Muggs employee.

Business closures are not unusual, according to the city.

“We have closures to businesses every month…. We also welcome a lot of businesses every month,” Peterson said.

According to some employees, this closure is different than others.

“They put their heart and their soul in this place,” an employee said.

“They’re led by the Webster Grovers residents and the current Parkmore Drive Inn,” Peterson said.

In June, the application was sent. On Thursday, the company license was formally submitted. As one glass now empties, another will soon fill.

“It will be an Italian restaurant here in Webster Groves, a contemporary spin on the classic Italian restaurant,” Peterson said.

According to current employees, the historic building on Lockwood and Gore avenues will be under renovation for the next month.

Madrina’s, a new restaurant, plans to open in October.