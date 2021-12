ST. LOUIS – The Webster Groves City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on a controversial new development.

Douglass Hill would be a $320 million mixed-use project north of Old Webster. SG Collaborative wants to turn 15 acres of land into apartments, retail offices, and green space.

Residents spoke out against the plan in October. The city held a community meeting to discuss the plans last week.

The city council will vote on approving tax increment financing and zoning changes.