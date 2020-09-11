Webster Groves coach resigns due to COVID-19 concerns

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Webster Groves School District’s women’s lacrosse coach decided to resign from her position due to concerns of COVID-19.

Rita Hunt said her time at Webster Groves was “relatively good,” but she decided to resign because she did not agree “with how or why the girls and their families would be notified if there was a possible exposure to COVID-19.”

She said during her short time in the district, she worked with wonderful people who were both welcoming and supportive and was excited to have the opportunity to coach.

“I believe the safety precautions we were taking in the field hockey season was helping to reduce the risk of exposure. We had masked and unmasked activities, practiced social distancing as much as possible, kept everyone moving, divided into smaller groups and did a health screen upon arrival,” she said. “We adjusted practices to be more skill building and conditioning, no scrimmaging or games.”

Her resignation was not due to the COVID practices, but because of how the players and families were not notified of positive COVID-19 tests.

“Legally, only the person who has the medical condition can reveal that information if they so choose,” Hunt said. “I believe there are ways to secure someone’s identity and inform everyone if they have been exposed – no matter the level of degree or risk. I think everyone has a right to know and do what they feel is necessary with that information.”

Hunt said she expressed her concern about not sharing all the facts and it was “respected,” but “disregarded.”

“My hopes are that people be kind and listen to one another. Do the right thing. Education over Ignorance,” Hunt said in response to what legacy she hopes to leave at Webster Groves. “When it comes to COVID-19: that we work towards ending the stigma associated with testing positive. We should be sharing this information no matter the level of risk, and helping to prevent the spread. It could save a life.”

Hunt said next she will continue to work on herself and “be open to where the universe takes me.”