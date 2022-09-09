WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Millions rely on a daily dose of coffee to get through the day. While the routines and preferences might look different for coffee connoisseurs, the goal for a quality cup of joe is universal.

Yelp recently released its updated “Top Coffee Shops in US and Canada” list, which ranks 100 of the best coffee shops between both nations and offers praise one local hotspot in Webster Groves. Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop was recognized as the 84th best coffee shop on the list.

A research team ranked 100 coffee shops based on several factors, including the quantity and quality of reviews via Yelp. The organization says “coffee is often one of the first things many of us think about in the morning. Some home-brewed beans will certainly do, but when you’re dealing with something as integral to your day as coffee, you want to make sure it’s done right.”

Maypop Coffee & Garden Shop, located in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue, opened in 2018 with a mission to not only provide fresh brews, but also potted plants. The venue was previously named Yelp’s top place to shop in the St. Louis region.

“Nature is an experience we simply can’t have too often,” says Maypop on its website. “Whether you build more wildness into your yard, your apartment, or just your daily coffee break, we think you’ll notice a positive impact.”

The top coffee shop recognized on Yelp’s list was Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Las Vegas, Nevada, which uses freshly roasted, locally-sourced beans and offers a variety of milks. Two other Missouri shops from Kansas City were also recognized in Yelp’s list.