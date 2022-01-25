Webster Groves crack cocaine ring leader sentenced

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A 34-year-old Webster Groves man was sentenced Tuesday for his role as the head of a crack cocaine distribution ring.

Marcus Beasley was one of four men indicted for drug trafficking. All four men pleaded guilty to the 25-count indictment for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Beasley and his cohorts operated in Webster Groves and parts of St. Louis County and St. Louis City.

According to the plea agreement, detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department received information in 2016 that Beasley was selling crack cocaine in the region. County police, the Webster Groves Police Department, and the FBI launched a joint investigation into the drug ring.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities observed or tracked 21 purchases of crack cocaine involving Beasley or made at his direction.

Beasley and his co-conspirators were eventually arrested and charged.

Beasley’s role as the manager and supervisor of the organization was revealed during the sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.