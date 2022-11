WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Crews are dealing with a water main break Tuesday morning in Webster Groves, leading to some temporary water stoppages for residents.

The water main break happened near Elm and Lockwood avenues.

Crews tell FOX 2 that the water main has been fixed and water should return to residents shortly.



Due to the situation, Webster Groves closed City Hall offices Tuesday and has planned its city council meeting virtually.