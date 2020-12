WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A house fire in Webster Groves left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred on the 800 block of Colebrook Drive.

Fire crews say the fire started in the back of the house and went into the attic.

Authorities say two people were inside the house during the fire.

One of the people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

So far, it is not known what caused the fire. The house is not liveable from the damage.