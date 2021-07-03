Webster Groves holds parade to celebrate Fourth of July weekend

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The Webster Groves Fourth of July Parade returned after a hiatus during the pandemic, one of the many events happening in the St. Louis region to celebrate Independence Day weekend.

Parts of Lockwood and Selma avenues were closed for a few hours Saturday morning for good reason.

“It truly is months of planning,” said volunteer Chuck Knoll. “The night before, we mark out the streets. This morning, we get here at dark and set everything up and then the people come.”

Knoll was one of the more than 50 volunteers who helped get the show back on the road.

“This year, quite honestly, it’s a little smaller because people are getting back into the swing of things but it is definitely a lot of fun,” he said.

Tom Baucom of Glendale was one of the thousands of people who enjoyed classic cars marching bands and more.

“Since we lost the parade last year, I just…we love the parade and just wanted to be a sense of normal,” he said. “So, come out here with the family and the kids, and just have a good time.”

Baucom was glad to enjoy the parade again on a beautiful morning.

“It’s a blessing; such a great day. It’s cool. You can’t ask for much better,” he said.

Knoll expects next year’s turnout to be bigger but says this year’s community days and parade were a great spring board after a challenging year.

“You can just feel the energy exploding and you hear all the kids,” he said. “Just listen to the screaming that’s going on right now and that is what’s fun.”