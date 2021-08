ST. LOUIS – A homeowner shot someone who was trying to break into their house Friday morning, according to police.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m. The home is located on Grant Road near Forest Green Drive.

Investigators said the homeowner shot the suspect.

It is unknown at this time how badly the suspect was wounded.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.