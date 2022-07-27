WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – One woman’s bravery in recording violent abuse against herself and a puppy at the hands of her boyfriend has led to an arrest and charges against that individual.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Donovan Daniels earlier this month with second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault, and animal abuse by torture. Daniels, 23, remains jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

According to a report from the Webster Groves Police Department, the assault took place on July 6 in the 700 block of Chamberlain Place. Daniels allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the floor, struck her in the face, strangled her, mocked her for the noises she made during the strangulation, and then punched her in the face once again.

Prosecutors say the victim captured the incident on video.

In addition, Daniels is said to have abused his puppy pit bull mix by strangling, punching, and slamming the dog to the ground on May 10. Prosecutors claim to have multiple videos of the crime.

“I am grateful to the victim of this domestic assault for not only videotaping these violent incidents but also coming forward to seek justice for both herself and this puppy,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

The dog is now being cared for by St. Louis County Animal Care and Control.

If convicted, Daniels faces up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the animal abuse and third-degree assault charges. The second-degree assault charge, a Class D Felony, carries a sentence of up to seven years and a $10,000 fine. The fourth-degree assault charge, classified as a Class A Misdemeanor, carries a one-year jail term and a $2,000 fine.