WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A Webster Groves man was charged earlier this month amid allegations of raping a child.

According to a spokesperson for the Webster Groves Police Department, investigators were notified on March 3 of a possible sexual assault involving a minor. On March 6, police arrested Aaron Pratt for multiple child sex crimes.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Pratt, 37, with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, first-degree statutory rape of a person less than 12, and first-degree statutory rape of a person less than 14. Pratt remains jailed on a $200,000 bond.

Law enforcement and prosecutors did not release any additional information on the case.