Webster Groves man not guilty by reason of insanity in stepfather’s death

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old Webster Groves man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in the fatal stabbing of his stepfather.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo on Friday found Ryne Dobson not guilty in the death of 49-year-old Kevin Nentwig, who was stabbed with a kitchen knife at his home in April 2020.

Dobson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court filings show the state’s department of mental health concluded in November 2020 that Dobson had a mental illness that left him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his conduct.